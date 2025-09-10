Volunteer Country

In-State WR Parker Newman Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Visit

In-state Tennessee High School receiver talks Tennessee Volunteers visit

Caleb Sisk

Sevier County's Parker Newman (6) and Jaxson Perry (8) celebrate after Perry scored a touchdown in a TSSAA high school football game against Farragut on August 23, 2025, at Carson-Newman University's Burke–Tarr Stadium in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Sevier County's Parker Newman (6) and Jaxson Perry (8) celebrate after Perry scored a touchdown in a TSSAA high school football game against Farragut on August 23, 2025, at Carson-Newman University's Burke–Tarr Stadium in Jefferson City, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers had a flurry of different prospects from all over come in and visit them, including Parker Newman. Newman is one of the players from inside the state line of Tennessee that visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Following the Saturday visit, the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI.

"My visit overall was great. Great coaching staff from everyone I met. Great hospitality all around from the students, coaches, tour guides, etc," the talented in-state prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit.

The talented prospect would then confirm that the Vols stand out to him.

"I mean, UT has always stood out to me growing up locally and whatnot, but of course, you have to love the culture and tradition they have. It would be awesome to be a part of."

The talented prospect had the chance to speak with a large portion of the coaching staff. He named the coaches he had the chance to speak with.

"I spoke to Coach O’Rourke, Coach Minnis, Coach Harbin, and Coach Heupel. They pretty much told me to keep up the good work. They will be keeping up, and Coach Harbin told me that they wanted me to get up to the Oklahoma game. Coach Heupel said the same thing about the Oklahoma game and just thanked me for being there and told me to keep working, and that they will be keeping in touch."

The talented prospect is open to taking the coaching staff up on their invitation.

"Definitely want to come back and watch another game. Should be coming back for the Oklahoma game."

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Recruiting