Volunteer Country

James "JROC" Pace Talks Tennessee Volunteers Offer and More

Caleb Sisk

James “JROC” Pace during a pre-game routine
James “JROC” Pace during a pre-game routine / James Pace (X)
In this story:

James “JROC” Pace is a talented 2027 EDGE rusher from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Pace recently received his Volunteers offer after a magnificent start to his high school career. Following the 6-foot-4, 225-pound EDGE rusher’s offer, he would catch up with Vols on SI.

“The Tennessee offer definitely means a lot to me, knowing that it is a great school. I don’t know too much about them, but definitely looking forward to building a better relationship with the staff.”

The talented prospect reflects on being offered by Coach Lahmann.

“Donovan Lahmann offered me, and you know he was just saying that he sees a lot in me and likes who I am as a person and player.”

Visiting Tennessee hasn’t been planned for the talented recruit yet, however he does hope to visit the Volunteers.

“I do eventually want to visit Tennessee but don’t have a visit planned for them right now. I haven’t really got the chance to visit any school but one, so I haven’t narrowed down my options yet, but in the end, I know Tennessee could be an option for me.”

One school stands out early in his recruitment, the Penn State Nittany Lions. He explains, “Right now, Penn State is standing out to me the most, especially since it is the only school I have visited so far.”

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

