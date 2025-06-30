Massive Recruiting Weekend Vaults Tennessee Football’s 2026 Class to No. 15 Nationally
Tennessee Football surged up the 2026 recruiting rankings this weekend, earning four commitments in just two days to propel its class to No. 15 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC, according to On3. The Vols’ class now holds a composite score of 89.54, marking a notable rise as the summer recruiting cycle heats up.
On Friday, Tennessee added edge rusher Kedric Golston II and interior offensive lineman Edward Baker. Golston brings size and quickness off the edge, while Baker is a powerful presence on the interior line, reinforcing a critical area of need for the Vols.
Saturday’s momentum carried into the weekend as Tennessee secured commitments from in-state athlete Zaydyn Anderson and Texas standout Legend Bey. Anderson, a dynamic multi-position talent, brings explosive speed and playmaking ability to the roster, while Bey’s versatility and athleticism further expand the Vols’ national footprint in one of the country’s most talent-rich states.
The burst of commitments highlights the staff’s aggressive summer approach, focusing on both high-ceiling athletes and foundational trench players. With a mix of local and out-of-state talent now on board, the Vols have positioned themselves firmly among the SEC’s top recruiting programs for 2026.
More targets remain on Tennessee’s radar, but the message is clear—Josh Heupel and his staff are building a class with balance, energy, and national ambition.
