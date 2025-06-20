Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
An incoming quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers is reportedly already more advanced than a famous Volunteers quarterback.
The Tennessee Volunteers are in a peculiar situation ahead of the 2025 season. Following Nico Iamlaeava's unpreceneted departure, the Vols will likely rely on UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar to lead their offense in 2025.
But the 2026 season could provide some much-needed stability at the quarterback position as Volunteer commit Faizon Brandon is expected to be the next great quarterback of the Josh Heupel era. In fact, some experts believe that the prospect is already ahead of one of Tennessee's greats.
"[Faizon] Brandon is more advanced than Hendon Hooker at the same stage and the pair share several traits." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "He is also much more accurate than Joe Milton. While he lacks Iamaleava's polish at this stage, Brandon throws an exceptional deep ball, which is a requirement in this scheme that loves to attack vertically."
During his two seasons with the Vols, Hooker threw for more than 5,000 yards and nearly 60 passing touchdowns while leading the Vols to a historic season in 2022. Should Brandon be able to recreate his successes, he has the potential to go down as one of the greatest Tennessee quarterbacks of all time.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava