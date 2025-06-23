Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy has been listed as one of the best returning players at his position for the 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 season is fast approaching as the Vols look to repeat their successes of 2024 and reach the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history.
In order to do so, the Volunteers will need to rely on a handful of returning starters from last season, so that team production remains somewhat consistent. One player expected to do so is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.
According to Pro Football Focus, McCoy is the second-best returning player at his position behind only Notre Dame's Leonard Moore. McCoy's fantastic 2024 season has created tons of buzz around 2025, and the Vols will be relying on him to recreate his successes from just a year ago.
McCoy was a mainstay in the Vols' secondary during the 2024 season. Finishing the year with 44 total tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He will be coming off an ACL injury this upcoming season, but is expected to be available by the time the regular season begins.
Tennessee and McCoy will begin their 2025 college football season in Atlanta, Georgia, when they host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th at noon. Coverage for this game can be found on ABC.
