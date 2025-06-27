Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
With the 59th and final pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies made a statement, not with flash, but with fit. After a series of trades that saw the pick move from Houston to Phoenix to Golden State, it ultimately landed in Memphis. And with it, the Grizzlies landed a player that embodies everything their franchise once prided itself on: Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack.
The former Vol might not have heard his name called early, but make no mistake—Memphis knew exactly what it was doing.
Mashack, a 6-foot-5 defensive specialist, made his name in Knoxville as one of the SEC’s most relentless on-ball defenders. His offensive game is still developing, but his defensive IQ, motor, and versatility made him a fan favorite under Rick Barnes. Now, he’s headed to a franchise that values grit, toughness, and defensive excellence—exactly what Mashack brings to the table.
Grizzlies fans were quick to react online, with many seeing shades of former Memphis greats. Ben McKee (@benmckee14) tweeted, “I think Tony Allen is going to have a new favorite player. The Grizzlies needed to add perimeter defenders this offseason. Jahmai Mashack is exactly what they needed. He will fit in perfectly with the basketball culture in Memphis.”
He’s not wrong. The Grizzlies have spent the last few seasons trying to reclaim their “Grit and Grind” identity, once defined by the likes of Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol. After moving on from Dillon Brooks and more recently Marcus Smart, Memphis has lacked that edge on the wing. With Mashack, they may have just filled the void.
Unlike many NBA teams that use second-round picks as long shots, the Grizzlies have a reputation for mining real talent late in the draft. From Jaylen Wells to GG Jackson, Memphis has proven it knows how to develop players who come in with one elite skill and build from there. Mashack’s defense gives him that entry point, and in a system like Memphis—with its strong player development infrastructure—he’ll have the chance to grow into a true rotational piece.
While the 59th pick isn’t guaranteed a contract, the buzz around Memphis suggests Mashack will be given every opportunity to earn his spot. And in a city that values hustle as much as highlight reels, don’t be surprised if Jahmai Mashack quickly becomes a fan favorite at FedExForum.
He may have been the last name called, but for Mashack and the Grizzlies, this may end up being one of the most meaningful picks of the night.
