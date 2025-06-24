Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
Four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson has cut his recruitment down to a top-5 and announced a commitment date. Find out the latest on the Tennessee prospect in the 2027 class.
Four-star Jayce Johnson hails from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. A consensus top-200 player in the 2027 class, he became a priority for the Tennessee Volunteers very early on in the process. The star QB has named a top-5 and has set a commitment date as he enters his junior season.
August 3rd, Johnson will announce his commitment between Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Florida State.
He was most recently on campus last weekend, as he had the chance to speak with all of the coaches.
"What stood out was the interaction between me and the coaches. That's what stood out to me and my family. I got to spend good quality time with both Coach Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle, so that was good," the Lowndes QB stated.
The talented QB has already started to feel like a top priority from the Tennessee Volunteers class, who continue to look for their first 2027 recruiting class commit.
"They are most definitely making me a top priority," said the prospect nicknamed "Juice".
