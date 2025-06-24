Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision

Tennessee Volunteers QB target Ty Snell announces he is transferring out of the state of Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have had many things going for them in the world of recruiting. This includes being one of the most productive programs in the country when it comes to recruiting at the QB position. One of their underclassmen targets is set to move high schools after his first year starting.

Ty Snell was the starting QB for Lipscomb Academy in the state of Tennessee. This is a school that has helped produce many talented star, including Kaleb Beasley and Edwin Spillman, who is at Tennessee. The talented QB started as an 8th grader and is set to transfer out prior to his freshman season. He will be enrolling at IMG Academy in Florida.

The Vols target still has plenty of time to develop but will have a bug step up in competition as IMG is the top dogs in Florida. The former middle school star turned high school starter will likely battle for the job, but will be one of the better players in his class on the team.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting