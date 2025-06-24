Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
The Tennessee Volunteers have started to circle names on their recruiting board at the linebacker position, and luckily, they are one of the teams to beat days out from one of their prospects' commitments.
This comes as talented linebacker TJ White is set to announce his college decision on July 1st. The talented recruit will decide between multiple schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles, and Auburn Tigers. His most recent official visit was to Knoxville as he visited the Vols, which has seemed to give them so momentum just days away from the decision.
The Vols could be getting a complete star linebacker out of the Mississippi high school football star. White is a high four-star who commits nearly anywhere in the country and could very well be one of the top commits in the Vols' class if he commits when it is all done.
247Sports Andrew Ivins shared an honest evaluation on White as fans can know what the Vols could be getting ahead of time.
"Hybrid defender that can get after the quarterback. Snap count is heavy on the edge looks, but has also displayed the ability to drop as an off-ball linebacker in camp settings. Suddenness and unexpected power has proven to be no match for opposing offensive tackles as he attacks the corner with plenty of vigor. Super effective on delayed stunts as he builds momentum while crossing inside and flushes pockets with his downhill charge. Frequently makes stops in backside pursuit and has impressive hash-to-hash range. Might be on the smaller side for a full-time defensive end, but owns encouraging length measurements and should undergo a physical transformation in the coming years as body appears to still be maturing. Projects as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level with his burst and energy. Likely to find most success in a role that asks him to rush from the outside as a linebacker or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs."
