National Recruiting Analyst Honestly Evaluates Tennessee QB Commit Kaden Craft

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a great day when it comes to college football, as they landed themselves with the No. 20 ranking, but also landed the commitment of their top 2028 quarterback target, Kaden Craft.

Craft has had fans buzzing since announcing he would be committing on Aug. 17. In fact, many have started to discuss how the talented quarterback could be an impact on Saturdays for the Vols. One National Recruiting Analyst by the name of Andrew Ivins recently provided his thoughts on Craft as a prospect. Here is what he had to say.

Andrew Ivins Honestly Evaluates Kaden Craft

Kaden Craft throwing the ball at a high school game. | Kaden Craft's Instagram

-Promising dual-threat talent that can extend plays with his legs and attack the deeper third with his touch.

-Not only owns a unique five-sport background, but has tested in the upper percentile (4.51 in the 40 yard dash) and looks the part at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

-Enters junior season with 20 starts under his belt and has made noticeable strides as a decision-maker while coordinating a single-back spread attack.

-Much better working off-script at this stage with his pocket awareness, but can deliver on-time strikes when he identifies coverage breakdowns.

-Keeps defenses honest in the RPO game with acceleration and will look to finish runs in the open field with his power.

-Must keep improving as an intermediate passer, but has the ideal set of tools to mold for the long haul and should be viewed as a potential multi-year Power Four starter.

Ivins even shared a player comparison for the new Tennessee Vols quarterback commit.

That player comparison is Skylar Thompson. Thompson is a current quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens after having previous stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he played in college, he played for the Kansas State Wildcats. Thompson finished his career as one of the better Kansas State quarterbacks in the program's history, which is a good sign for Craft as he is compared to a program legend.

Thompson finished his college career with well over 7,000 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns, while only throwing 16 interceptions. When it comes to the rushing attack, that was no problem for Thompson. In fact, the former Wildcats quarterback finished his career with an additional 26 rushing touchdowns and over 1,000 career rushing yards.

This is a great sign for the Vols, who will be getting a quarterback who projects as a possible multi-year starter for the team in Knoxville, Tennessee.