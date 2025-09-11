RJ Moore Talks Tennessee Basketball Visit
The Vols hosted many players on visits, including some basketball prospects. one of the basketball prospects that they were hosting was RJ Moore. Moore is an uber talented prospect, who is a very talented guard. Following his visit he caught up with Vols On SI top detail the visit.
"This visit was great. They treated me well, felt like I had been there before, like it was home. The coaches are great there, and it’s just an overall good school," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit.
He then went into detail about what stood out the most to him on his visit.
"The thing that stood out to me the most was how it’s like a family, everyone was just in tact like a family. And the facilities are very nice."
He then detailed the coach he spoke with on his visit.
"Steve McClain is the coach who has been recruiting me since early summer, and he was just telling me that he knows how skillful I am and I’m a good player. And we had good convos with him and Rick Barnes. Also spoke to Coach Justin and had a good conversation with him."
The talented prospect has hopes to visit the Vols again soon.
"Yes, I would love to get back up there again for a visit, maybe for a game or a practice."
The Tennessee Volunteers are making an immediate impact on his recruitment. Here is what he had to say.
"This helps me see the school and what is gonna happen at the school. This helps me see where II want to be, and then when it comes to that time, it seems like it would be a school I would consider for sure."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU