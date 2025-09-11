Volunteer Country

RJ Moore Talks Tennessee Basketball Visit

RJ Moore walks Vols On SI through his Tennessee Volunteers basketball visit

Caleb Sisk

RJ Moore
RJ Moore / Photo on RJ Moore's IG
In this story:

The Vols hosted many players on visits, including some basketball prospects. one of the basketball prospects that they were hosting was RJ Moore. Moore is an uber talented prospect, who is a very talented guard. Following his visit he caught up with Vols On SI top detail the visit.

"This visit was great. They treated me well, felt like I had been there before, like it was home. The coaches are great there, and it’s just an overall good school," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit.

He then went into detail about what stood out the most to him on his visit.

"The thing that stood out to me the most was how it’s like a family, everyone was just in tact like a family. And the facilities are very nice."

He then detailed the coach he spoke with on his visit.

"Steve McClain is the coach who has been recruiting me since early summer, and he was just telling me that he knows how skillful I am and I’m a good player. And we had good convos with him and Rick Barnes. Also spoke to Coach Justin and had a good conversation with him."

The talented prospect has hopes to visit the Vols again soon.

"Yes, I would love to get back up there again for a visit, maybe for a game or a practice."

The Tennessee Volunteers are making an immediate impact on his recruitment. Here is what he had to say.

"This helps me see the school and what is gonna happen at the school. This helps me see where II want to be, and then when it comes to that time, it seems like it would be a school I would consider for sure."

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

