Shekai Mills-Knight Names Finalists, Sets Commitment Date

2025 four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.) has named five finalists, including the Tennessee Volunteers, and a commitment date.

Evan Crowell

2025 4-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Shekai Mills-Knight)
2025 4-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Shekai Mills-Knight) /
During this cycle, Baylor School running back Shekai Mills-Knight has been one of the most coveted backs in the southeast. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder amassed interest from some of the top programs in the country after a breakout junior campaign.

The No. 271 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings narrowed his recruitment to five finalists ahead of a decision. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Tennessee will each have a hat on the table on August 17th when Mills-Knight announces his decision. The Ole Miss Rebels are viewed as the odds-on leader for his commitment, but Tennessee wants another running back in the class and has been swinging as of late.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Travis Smith, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Da'Saahn Brame, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Nic Moore, OL
  • Douglas Utu, OL
  • Jayden Loftin, EDGE
  • Mariyon Dye, EDGE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Charles House, DL
  • Christian Gass, LB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tre Poteat, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

