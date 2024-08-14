Shekai Mills-Knight Names Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
2025 four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.) has named five finalists, including the Tennessee Volunteers, and a commitment date.
During this cycle, Baylor School running back Shekai Mills-Knight has been one of the most coveted backs in the southeast. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder amassed interest from some of the top programs in the country after a breakout junior campaign.
The No. 271 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings narrowed his recruitment to five finalists ahead of a decision. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Tennessee will each have a hat on the table on August 17th when Mills-Knight announces his decision. The Ole Miss Rebels are viewed as the odds-on leader for his commitment, but Tennessee wants another running back in the class and has been swinging as of late.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
