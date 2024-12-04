Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Christian Gass Signs with Tennessee Football

Christian Gass signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was committed to the Vols before signing.

Caleb Sisk

2025 4-star LB Christian Gass during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Christian Gass)
2025 4-star LB Christian Gass during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Christian Gass)
Tennessee fans are able to take a sigh of relief as devolving news starts to break.

The big news is that Christian Gass has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Gass is a four-star linebacker from Covington, Georgia. The Eastside High School prospect is ranked as high as the 102nd prospect in the country.

Gass committed to the Vols on July 20th, 2024 over the Georgia Bulldogs who never backed off. After taking multiple visits to Georgia Gass would return to Tennessee where one could speculate the Vols locked him down.

Gass is a big time addition for William Inge and the Vols linebackers.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

