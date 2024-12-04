Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Ethan Utley Signs with Tennessee Football

Ethan Utley has signed with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before he signed with them.

Caleb Sisk

Ethan Utley standing with the Vols national championship trophy.
Ethan Utley standing with the Vols national championship trophy.


Tennessee has gained a big time signature for their defensive line on early signing day.

This announcement comes as long-time Tennessee commit Ethan Utley signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Utley is a 6-foot-4 270-pound defensive lineman from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Utley is rated as a four-star and ranks as high as 153rd nationally.

Utley committed to the Vols on March 28th, 2024 over Syracuse, Michigan, Texas, and others. He has not looked away from his Vols commitment since making his verbal commitment to the team in Orange and White.



