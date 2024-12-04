Signing Day: Ethan Utley Signs with Tennessee Football
Ethan Utley has signed with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before he signed with them.
Tennessee has gained a big time signature for their defensive line on early signing day.
This announcement comes as long-time Tennessee commit Ethan Utley signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Utley is a 6-foot-4 270-pound defensive lineman from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Utley is rated as a four-star and ranks as high as 153rd nationally.
Utley committed to the Vols on March 28th, 2024 over Syracuse, Michigan, Texas, and others. He has not looked away from his Vols commitment since making his verbal commitment to the team in Orange and White.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports