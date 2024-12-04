Signing Day: George Macintyre Signs with Tennessee Football

Volunteer Country

Caleb Sisk

Brentwood Academy's George Macintyre (12) runs the ball against Brentwood during the second half at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee has officially landed their QB of the future.

This story comes following the signing day announcement that four-star George MacIntyre has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 6-foot-6 190-pound quarterback comes from inside the state as one of the highest-rated in-state signees for the Vols. He attends Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

MacIntyre committed to the Vols on January 22nd, 2024 over the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers who both pushed extremely hard for the then five-star prospect.

MacIntyre ranks as high as 100th nationally and 8th at his position.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

