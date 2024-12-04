Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Jaedon Harmon Signs with Tennessee Football

Jaedon Harmon signs with Tennessee football. The former Alabama commit was committed to Tennessee before signing.

Caleb Sisk

2025 4-star LB Jaedon Harmon during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Jaedon Harmon)
2025 4-star LB Jaedon Harmon during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Jaedon Harmon)
Tennessee has secured the signature of one of their highest rated defensive commits.

This signature comes from Jaedon Harmon as he signs with Tennessee officially.

Harmon is a four-star linebacker from Rome High School in Rome, Georgia. Harmon ranks as high as 109th nationally.

He committed to the Vols on August 18th, 2024 as he flipped his commitment from Alabama to Tennessee. Alabama tried their hardest to get Harmon to flip back to them however he shut his recruitment down during the season.

Harmon is a 6-foot-1 205-pound frame and is expected to make a huge impact early for the Vols.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

