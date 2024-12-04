Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Jayden Loftin Signs with Tennessee Football

Jayden Loftin signs with Tennessee football. He was committed before signing.

Caleb Sisk

Jayden Loftin with Josh Heupel on his visit with the Vols HC/ Photo - Jayden Loftin Social Media
Jayden Loftin with Josh Heupel on his visit with the Vols HC/ Photo - Jayden Loftin Social Media /
In this story:

Jayden Loftin signs with Tennessee football. He was committed before signing.

Tennessee receives some big signing day news as one of their highest-rated commits signs with them.

Jayden Loftin has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Loftin is rated as a four-star edge rusher and ranks as high as 214th nationally.

He attends Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 235-pound signee committed to the Vols and never looked back.

He committed to the Vols on June 12th, 2024. He committed to Syracuse, Penn State, and many others that have offered him.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting