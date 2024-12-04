Signing Day: Jayden Loftin Signs with Tennessee Football
Jayden Loftin signs with Tennessee football. He was committed before signing.
In this story:
Jayden Loftin signs with Tennessee football. He was committed before signing.
Tennessee receives some big signing day news as one of their highest-rated commits signs with them.
Jayden Loftin has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Loftin is rated as a four-star edge rusher and ranks as high as 214th nationally.
He attends Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 235-pound signee committed to the Vols and never looked back.
He committed to the Vols on June 12th, 2024. He committed to Syracuse, Penn State, and many others that have offered him.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published