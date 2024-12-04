Signing Day: Mariyon Dye Signs with Tennessee Football
Mariyon Dye signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing.
In this story:
Tennessee has a huge signature as their top rated edge rusher signs with them.
This signature comes as Mariyon Dye officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Dye hails from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Indiana. He is 6-foot-5 268 pounds and rates as high as the 51st-best prospect in the country. He is currently rated as a four-star.
He committed to the Vols on June 28th and committed to the Vols over Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, and many others.
