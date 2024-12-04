Signing Day: Nic Moore Signs with Tennessee Football
Nic Moore officially signs with Tennessee. He was committed to Tennessee ahead of signing with the Vols on Wednesday.
In this story:
Nic Moore officially signs with Tennessee. He was committed to Tennessee ahead of signing with the Vols on Wednesday.
Tennessee has acquired a big signature as Early Signing Day is underway.
Four-star inside offensive lineman Nic Moore has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Moore hails from Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 290-pound offensive lineman ranks as high as 195th nationally.
Moore committed to the Vols on June 20th, 2024 over Michigan after postponing his commitment date to listen to the Vols.
He is one of many in-state commits/signees.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published