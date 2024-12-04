Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Nic Moore Signs with Tennessee Football

Nic Moore officially signs with Tennessee. He was committed to Tennessee ahead of signing with the Vols on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

Knox News' Elite 8 member, Nic Moore, of Jefferson County, who is committed to Tennessee, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Knox News’ Elite 8 member, Nic Moore, of Jefferson County, who is committed to Tennessee, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee has acquired a big signature as Early Signing Day is underway.

Four-star inside offensive lineman Nic Moore has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Moore hails from Jefferson County High School in Dandridge, Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 290-pound offensive lineman ranks as high as 195th nationally.

Moore committed to the Vols on June 20th, 2024 over Michigan after postponing his commitment date to listen to the Vols.

He is one of many in-state commits/signees.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

