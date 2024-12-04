Signing Day: Tre Poteat Signs with Tennessee Football
Tre Poteat officially signs with Tennessee. He was committed to the Vols before signing with the Vols.
Tennessee has secured a signature from one of their defensive back commits from the summer.
Tre Poteat has officially signed with the Tennessee Volunteers. Poteat is a 6-foot 170-pound four-star cornerback. He ranks as the 406th-best player in the country.
Poteat is from Verona Area High School in Verona, Wisconsin. He committed to the Vols back on June 25th, 2024 over Wisconsin and Michigan.
This was a huge pickup for this defensive staff. Tennessee coaches seemed to be excited when he committed and one can't help to imagine they feel the same way now.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
