Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Tyler Redmond Signs with Tennessee Football

Tyler Redmond signs with Tennessee. He was already committed to the Vols before signing.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee commit Tyler Redmond on his Tennessee official visit
Tennessee commit Tyler Redmond on his Tennessee official visit / Tyler Redmond
In this story:

Tyler Redmond signs with Tennessee. He was already committed to the Vols before signing.

Tennessee has landed a big time signature out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

This signature comes as Tyler Redmond signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Redmond is a three-star corner cap from Alpharetta, Georgia. He attends Milton High School which is the same school as cornerback Dylan Lewis who has been committed to Tennessee since last October.

Redmond has been committed since November of 2023 and he committed to the Vols over North Carolina State. Since committing he has been locked in with the Vols.

The 6-foot-1 175-pound cornerback will be a big addition to Coach Martinez’s defensive back group.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting