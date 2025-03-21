Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Signee DeWayne Brown Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year

Tennessee basketball signee DeWayne Brown was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Alabama after a great senior season.

Caleb Sisk

Central-Phenix City's Ty'jor Cooper (5) defends against Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) during their AHSAA Class 7A semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday April 29, 2024.
Central-Phenix City's Ty'jor Cooper (5) defends against Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) during their AHSAA Class 7A semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday April 29, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Tennessee basketball signee DeWayne Brown was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Alabama after a great senior season.

A Tennessee basketball signee received some great news on Thursday as he was announced as the Gatorade player of the Year in the state of Alabama. This is only one accolade of the many accolades the talented big man has. He helped lead Hoover to the state championship and helped them win it for the third straight season.

DeWayne Brown signed with the Vols on November 13th alongside Amari Evans as the two lone commits/signees in the 2025 recruiting class so far. He is rated as the 87th national prospect by 247Sports.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting