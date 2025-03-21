Tennessee Basketball Signee DeWayne Brown Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year
Tennessee basketball signee DeWayne Brown was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Alabama after a great senior season.
A Tennessee basketball signee received some great news on Thursday as he was announced as the Gatorade player of the Year in the state of Alabama. This is only one accolade of the many accolades the talented big man has. He helped lead Hoover to the state championship and helped them win it for the third straight season.
DeWayne Brown signed with the Vols on November 13th alongside Amari Evans as the two lone commits/signees in the 2025 recruiting class so far. He is rated as the 87th national prospect by 247Sports.
