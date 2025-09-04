Tennessee Football Commit Flips to North Carolina
The Tennessee Volunteers received some unfortunate news on Thursday as one of their commits has decided to flip away from them in the 2026 recruiting class, as he opted to flip away to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The prospect is JB Shabazz, who is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Winston Salem, North Carolina, and has been committed to Tennessee ever since his commitment was made in the month of July.
Shabaz originally committed to Tennessee over multiple different schools, including the South Carolina Gamecocks, which was a huge win for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he was one of the top offensive tackles for them in the class. However, they still have multiple offense alignment commits in the class after flipping Kamari Blair earlier last month.
This is the second player that has flipped from the Tennessee volunteers to join the North Carolina Tar Heels as earlier in the cycle Carson Sneed, who was the second longest commitment in the class following behind Faizon Brandon, opted to join his brother who transferred from Tennessee to North Carolin, as he flipped from the Volunteers to go join, Bill Belichick and his staff.
Tennessee will likely still recruit on the offensive line; however, they still have multiple pieces that are worthwhile in this class.
