Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Comments On George Macintyre's High School Career

Tennessee signs George Macintyre and Josh Heupel is pumped about it.

Caleb Sisk

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 9, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee landed some star-studded signatures on Wednesday’s early signing day including their long-term QB commit George MacIntyre.

MacIntyre is a four-star quarterback from Brentwood Academy and has been committed to the Vols since January before signing with the Vols.

One thing to note about GMAC is his high school success despite playing for multiple head coaches and offenses during his high school career. Josh Heupel would speak about this at his presser with nothing but great things to say.

“George (Macintyre) has got a great ceiling and a great future in front of him. He is an extremely athletic, young guy, and you see that on the football field, his ability to improvise, extend plays, and make plays outside of the pocket. Got a chance to see him play basketball multiple times. Extremely fluid and natural on the basketball court. For him, through his journey in high school, it’s tough when you’re playing in a different offense every year but the positives that we talked about with him is that man, you’ve been exposed to so much football and it has forced you to grow while you’re in high school. I think that only helps him as he comes to us at this level, with the diversity of what he’s had the opportunity to play in. I think that helps expedite his transition into college football."

