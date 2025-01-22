Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Recruiting: Zykee Scott Talks Tennessee Offer

Zykee Scott talks Tennessee offer with Tennessee on SI.

Caleb Sisk

Zykee Scott in his high school team gear
Zykee Scott in his high school team gear
Tennessee has offered many talented recruits as of late including Zykee Scott.

Scott is a 2027 linebacker from LaSalle College (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) who has been highly recruited by many schools including Penn State who is pursuing the talented athlete hard.

Scott caught up with Tennessee on SI following the offer.

“My Tennessee offer means a lot to me because it’s an opportunity to play college football for free at the highest level plus it’s my first SEC offer,” Scott stated.

Scott is on Tim Banks's recruiting board as the Tennessee defensive coordinator is the coach who offered the 2027 linebacker.

“Coach Tim Banks the defensive coordinator offered me and he told me he really looks forward to watching and recruiting me,” the Tennessee target confirmed.

The talented linebacker has not scheduled a visit to Tennessee as of now but is hopeful to visit soon. “Right now I currently have no plans to visit quite yet but I definitely wanna visit there one day.”

He left a message for the fans keeping up with his recruitment. “I really love Tennessee #GBO #GoVols.”

