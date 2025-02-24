Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target Tristen Keys Schedules Volunteers Visit

Tristen Keys announces a Tennessee Vols football visit date ahead of Spring practices

Caleb Sisk

Tristen “TK” Keys lining up for a play at wide receiver
Tristen “TK” Keys lining up for a play at wide receiver / Tristen Keys
In this story:

Tristen Keys announces a Tennessee Vols football visit date ahead of Spring practices

Tristen Keys has become the top uncommitted target in the Tennessee Volunteers 2026 recruiting class after multiple visits and efforts to land him.

Keys visited multiple times during the season and was even trending towards the Vols which led fans to believe he would maybe pull the trigger on a commitment.

When the commitment didn’t come, the Vols and others really started to turn up the heat in his recruitment with Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas A&M making major noise. Keys being a five-star wide receiver would make him the first Tennessee five-star receiver to commit since Mike Matthews did in the 224 recruiting class.

Tennessee has been pushing for a visit with Keys and luckily for the Volunteers on Sunday night, they received their answer. Keys scheduled a visit with Tennessee on March 10th. This was one of four visits in total he scheduled as he also scheduled LSU on March 18th, Texas A&M on March 29th, and Michigan on April 5th.

This is only an unofficial visit that has been scheduled as many anticipate him to schedule an OV with the Vols later down the road. Keys would have the possibility of being paired up with Faizon Brandon who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation. If this were to happen, Tennessee would have both the No. 1 WR and No. 1 QB.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting