Tennessee Volunteer Fans React to Five-Star WR Tristen Keys Picking LSU
Tennessee fans are not happy after the Vols missed out on five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. The No. 1 WR chose LSU instead of the Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are pushing for a great recruiting class in 2026, but it took a hit on Wednesday.
Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys committed to LSU on Wednesday afternoon, taking one of the biggest names off the board for the 2026 recruiting class. This news came as a shock to Vols fans, considering that he was heavily projected to land with the Vols even as early as the morning of his commitment..
He chose LSU over Tennessee, as well as Alabama and Texas A&M.
Tennessee currently has the top quarterback prospect of the 2026 class, Faizon Brandon, committed. The two players had talked about playing together in college, but now it seems like that will not happen with both players headed to different schools.
“I think we would be a great duo, I’ve caught some great passes from him before at future 50 and every ball was completed," Keys told Tennessee on SI during his recruitment process. "Just knowing Fazion can spin the ball and me having that relationship with him is a big thing.”
If these two do want to end up playing together, one of them will have to change their minds on their commitment.
Tennessee Fans React to Keys Choosing LSU
Tennessee fans have started reacting to this news, and they are not taking it too well. One fan shared the sentiment that he thought that Keys was a lock to commit to Tennessee.
Another fan expressed his surprise that Keys would choose to play for head coach Brian Kelly. He also called out Kelly's ability to win.
Time will tell if Keys made the right decision to choose LSU over Tennessee. It is important to remember that in this era of college football, a simple commitment does not mean what it used to mean. LSU will have to fight hard to ensure that Keys does end up playing football for them in 2026.
Just because you get a player to commit, doesn't mean they will stay committed.
