Tennessee Volunteers Legacy Recruit Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
The Vols hosted many prospects on campus, including one of the more popular 2029 prospects in the state of Tennessee. That prospect is a legacy prospect from the state of Tennessee, Kody Wright, who attends McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit to Tennessee.
"My visit to the Tennessee vs ETSU game was an experience of a lifetime. My older brother played there back in 2014 after he graduated Alcoa, which was led by the great Coach Gary Rankin. At that time Butch Jones was the Coach for the Tennessee Vols. I remember as a two year-old little boy telling my mom and dad that one day when I got older, I would return back to Tennessee as a player, and I would supersede much further than my older brother, of course, with any sibling rivalry, I will have to kick his butt and far greater than him. I was born and raised in Tennessee, and I currently attend McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and I am honored to play for Coach Bradford and his staff of coaches. McCallie is the best in the State of TN for developing young men in athletics as well as academics. Therefore, to see the excellence of a College program and to meet the TN coaches, players and be able to walk on the football field at Neyland Stadium was a huge goose bump moment for me. It gave me motivation to spend the next 4 years grinding and putting in hard work in order to achieve my goals. As a class of 2029 graduate it was so encouraging to look four years down the road and see excellence in a College Football program. To see the leadership of Coach Heupel and his amazing staff of coaches is almost beyond explanation. It makes me so very proud to born and raised a Tennessean," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee Volunteers visit.
The talented prospect would then go into detail when talking about the highlight of his visit.
"The thing that stood out to me most about Tennessee was the excellence, character, professionalism, as well as how personable the staff is. The Vol walk was also a highlight of my game visit. To be able to high-five and fist-bump the players and coaches as they walk into the stadium. It was like I was in a dream, and I did not want anybody to wake me up. The past 14 years of my life in my home, watching my father and grandfather, as well as my older brothers, and all of my family cheer on the University of Tennessee in front of the television, and to be standing on those premises made me get tears in my eyes."
Then he would jump into detail about being able to speak with the staff.
"Yes, I was able to speak to several of the coaches, and they were all very kind and very encouraging to me. All of them really encouraged me to just keep grinding and working and becoming better as a football player and as a human being. They also told me that McCallie was a great high school and a great football program for me to be in. To listen and learn these next 4 years from my coaches and teachers."
The talented prospect has a return visit planned for himself, as he is set to return later this year.
"Yes, I absolutely have hopes of returning to every football game that they will allow me to attend. The next game I will be attending the University of Alabama Birmingham versus Tennessee game on September 20th."
Finally, he would discuss the other teams inviting him to visit at this time.
"I have other schools that I am invited to attend as well. I have game invites from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Georgia. All I have to do is let them know which home game I want to attend. I feel like these types of on-campus game visits allow schools like Tennessee, as well as the ones listed above, to get an early start on young talent. It enables someone like me, a 2029 graduate four years to develop relationships with my position coaches and recruitment coaches and allows me to show them on film what I can do over the next four years."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU