Tre Poteat Talks Officially Signing With Tennessee Football

Tre Poteat breaks down what it means to be a Vol and more.

Caleb Sisk

Tre Poteat on his visit to Tennessee
Tre Poteat on his visit to Tennessee
Tennessee saw some great success during signing day as they signed many of their commits. One of the commits they signed has been committed to the Vols for a long time.

Tre Poteat is a four-star cornerback from the state of Wisconsin. He has been committed to the Vols since June 25th and caught up with Tennessee on SI.

“It means everything to officially be a Vol. I’ve been waiting for this moment for some time and to see it finally happens it’s actually a blessing and I can’t wait to get this thing going,” Poteat confirmed to Tennessee on SI. “I’m most excited to be able to compete with top-notch athletes every day and just run out of the power T for the first time.”

He left a message with Tennessee fans who are interested in his signing experience. “My message to Vol Nation is that y’all are getting a kid that’s gonna compete and put on a show any opportunity that I get.”

