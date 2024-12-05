Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Recruiting Rankings Following Early Signing Day
Tennessee had a great early signing day. Here are where they stand.
Early Signing Day has officially wrapped up for the Vols and it was an eventful day.
Tennessee has only two unsigned commits at this point however their highest-rated commit David Sanders Jr. did not sign today and postponed his announcement for what seems to be only a few days. The other player to not sign is Onis Konanbanny which is a great sign for the Vols as Konanbanny is fresh off a visit to Florida and would’ve likely signed with the Gators today if he signed anywhere.
Only one commit for the Vols coming into the day flipped away and that commit was Darrion Smith who flipped to Auburn. He is a three-star defensive lineman and the Vols anticipated this to happen and was no shock.
Tennessee did make up for the departure of Smith with a commitment from top-35-ranked defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell. Campbell committed to the Vols over the North Carolina Tar Heels and the school he was previously committed to, Clemson.
Tennessee flipped two recruits on the day as they flipped Timothy Merritt (three-star safety) from Miami earlier in the day and closed the day out by flipping Jadon Perlotte (four-star linebacker/edge).
Tennessee’s class remains in the top 10 following their historic day in the office. They currently rank 9th but that could change as signing day continues.
The Vols are expected to be done for at least Wednesday and will likely be done until a Sanders decision is announced.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports