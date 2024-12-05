Volunteer Country

Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Recruiting Rankings Following Early Signing Day

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel waits to greet the seniors during the senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Early Signing Day has officially wrapped up for the Vols and it was an eventful day.

Tennessee has only two unsigned commits at this point however their highest-rated commit David Sanders Jr. did not sign today and postponed his announcement for what seems to be only a few days. The other player to not sign is Onis Konanbanny which is a great sign for the Vols as Konanbanny is fresh off a visit to Florida and would’ve likely signed with the Gators today if he signed anywhere.

Only one commit for the Vols coming into the day flipped away and that commit was Darrion Smith who flipped to Auburn. He is a three-star defensive lineman and the Vols anticipated this to happen and was no shock.

Tennessee did make up for the departure of Smith with a commitment from top-35-ranked defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell. Campbell committed to the Vols over the North Carolina Tar Heels and the school he was previously committed to, Clemson.

Tennessee flipped two recruits on the day as they flipped Timothy Merritt (three-star safety) from Miami earlier in the day and closed the day out by flipping Jadon Perlotte (four-star linebacker/edge).

Tennessee’s class remains in the top 10 following their historic day in the office. They currently rank 9th but that could change as signing day continues.

The Vols are expected to be done for at least Wednesday and will likely be done until a Sanders decision is announced.

