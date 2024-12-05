Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Signing Day Recap - Where is David Sanders?

5-star Tennessee football commit David Sanders Jr. at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
The Tennessee Volunteers received LOIs from 24 of 26 commits in the 2025 class on Day 1 of Early National Signing Day. But where is David Sanders?

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of wrapping up their 2025 recruiting class's early signing day window. The three day period from December 4th to December 6th marks the early signing day window. The Vols received (24) Letters of Intent on Wednesday, leaving just two players that haven't signed or at least turned in their official letter.

Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and Three-star corner Onis Konanbanny. David Sanders is fresh off a recent visit to Ohio State when the Buckeyes beat the Indiana Hoosiers and they are seemingly the team that's causing confusion for the five-star.

Sanders has been committed to Tennessee since August of his senior year. He is arguably, along with QB George Macintrye the staple of the 2025 class, one that is ranked inside the Top-10 in college football consensus recruiting rankings at the moment.

