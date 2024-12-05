Tennessee Football Signing Day Recap - Where is David Sanders?
The Tennessee Volunteers received LOIs from 24 of 26 commits in the 2025 class on Day 1 of Early National Signing Day. But where is David Sanders?
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of wrapping up their 2025 recruiting class's early signing day window. The three day period from December 4th to December 6th marks the early signing day window. The Vols received (24) Letters of Intent on Wednesday, leaving just two players that haven't signed or at least turned in their official letter.
Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and Three-star corner Onis Konanbanny. David Sanders is fresh off a recent visit to Ohio State when the Buckeyes beat the Indiana Hoosiers and they are seemingly the team that's causing confusion for the five-star.
Sanders has been committed to Tennessee since August of his senior year. He is arguably, along with QB George Macintrye the staple of the 2025 class, one that is ranked inside the Top-10 in college football consensus recruiting rankings at the moment.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports