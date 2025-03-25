Fans React to Tennessee Volunteers Star Karlyn Pickens Breaking National Pitch Record
Karlyn Pickens threw the fastest college softball pitch on Monday night
Tennessee fans had the opportunity to witness history on Monday night when star softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens recorded the fastest college softball pitch ever. Her pitch was recorded at 78.2 MPH which is faster than Monica Abbott's 77 MPH which was the previous record.
Fans started to share their reactions following the pitch.
"Karlyn just redefined what’s possible on the mound. Unreal," one fan said.
Another fan said, "I'm willing to bet she could strike out the best MLB hitters. It's so hard to hit a softball traveling that fast from that short distance."
An additional fan said, "Congrats Karlyn! That was a great win last night."
