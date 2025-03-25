Volunteer Country

Fans React to Tennessee Volunteers Star Karlyn Pickens Breaking National Pitch Record

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) reacts after one of her pitches was ruled a ball during an NCAA college softball game against Arkansas on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) reacts after one of her pitches was ruled a ball during an NCAA college softball game against Arkansas on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee fans had the opportunity to witness history on Monday night when star softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens recorded the fastest college softball pitch ever. Her pitch was recorded at 78.2 MPH which is faster than Monica Abbott's 77 MPH which was the previous record.

Fans started to share their reactions following the pitch.

"Karlyn just redefined what’s possible on the mound. Unreal," one fan said.

Another fan said, "I'm willing to bet she could strike out the best MLB hitters. It's so hard to hit a softball traveling that fast from that short distance."

An additional fan said, "Congrats Karlyn! That was a great win last night."

Caleb Sisk
