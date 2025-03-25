Tennessee Volunteers Pitcher Records Fastest College Softball Pitch Ever
Tennessee Lady Volunteers star Karlyn Pickens records the fastest softball pitch thrown in College Softball history.
A Tennessee Volunteers softball player has made national history after throwing the fastest recorded pitch in College Softball history.
Karlyn Pickens pitched a pitch that was clocked in at 78.2 miles per hour during the Lady Vols game against Arkansas. The Volunteers star has been lighting up College Softball teams for the third straight season and has led the Vols to a successful season.
The record was previously held by former Lady Volunteers star Monica Abbott who recorded her pitch at 77 miles per hour in her college career.
Watch as the Lady Vols star breaks the record for the fastest recorded pitch.
