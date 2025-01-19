How To Watch: Tennessee Lady Volunteers VS Vanderbilt Commodores
Talaysia Cooper vs. Khamil Pierre is finally here as the Lady Vols are back in action.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are yet again tasked with a big-time conference contest as they are set for a road game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Tennessee is entering this game with only two losses on their record which they lost by a combined three points to two ranked teams, Oklahoma and LSU. Tennessee has been dominant in the remainder of their SEC contests so far including their most recent win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Vanderbilt is currently 14-4 on the season with three losses inside the SEC. Two of those three SEC teams were ranked teams as they lost to Kentucky and LSU who are ranked and Ole Miss who are not ranked at this time. Their other loss was to Michigan State in November.
Tennessee will be challenged by Khamil Pierre who leads the team in rebounds and points however Tennessee will return the favor with arguably the best defensive player in the conference Talaysia Cooper.
Here are all of the viewing details for today’s contest.
- GameDay: Sunday, January 19th, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
- Tennessee Player To Know: Samara Spencer
- Vanderbilt Player To Know: Khamil Pierre
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 53.2%, Vanderbilt 46.8%
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
