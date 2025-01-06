Volunteer Country

Lady Vols Basketball Falls in AP Poll After First Loss of Season

The Lady Vols lost a hard-fought battle to Oklahoma, leading to a small drop in the AP Poll for Tennessee.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee's Jewel Spear (0) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Oklahoma's Payton Verhulst (12) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Jewel Spear (0) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Oklahoma's Payton Verhulst (12) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lady Vols lost a hard-fought battle to Oklahoma, leading to a small drop in the AP Poll for Tennessee.

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Lady Vols' basketball team has fallen one spot to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. Tennessee lost the game to the Sooners at home after previously being one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the SEC. LSU remains undefeated and sits at No. 5 in the latest rankings.

The Lady Vols basketball team has had a great start to the season. Tennessee was 13-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll before its matchup with Oklahoma. However, after being down by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, the Lady Vols rallied to lose only by one point. Sara Puckett had a great look at a 3-pointer that would have given Tennesssee a two-point lead with with five seconds left, but it missed the mark.

Despite the win, Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 10, due to a loss earlier in the week to now No. 5 Texas. Next, the Lady Vols will take on undefeated LSU at home in what is sure to be Tennessee's toughest test of the season so far.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Home/Women's Basketball