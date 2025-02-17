Volunteer Country

Ole Miss vs Tennessee Recap - Lady Vols Pour It On Early And Hold Off Rebels

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell argues a foul with a referee during a NCAA women's basketball game between the Lady Vols and Ole Miss at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Sunday, February 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off yet another tough conference win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon. Here's the recap of what was an exciting fourth quarter contest in Knoxville.

The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to (19-6) on Sunday afternoon thanks to an 80-71 win over the now (17-8) Ole Miss Rebels.

The win wasn't secured and in hand until well into the fourth quarter, but it was an opening onsluaght of points from the Lady Vols and stifling defense to open the first quarter that gave Tennessee a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter. A lead that the Lady Vols did not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.

Tennessee was lead by Jewel Spear who scored an efficient 28 points in just 28 minutes of playing time on Sunday. Spear shot 9 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-pt range to improve to nearly 45% from the floor on the year. Three more Vols joined Spear in double-digits, including a double-double from Samara Spencer.

The Vols will take on Alabama on Thursday at home to look to gain their 20th win of the season.

