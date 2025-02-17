Ole Miss vs Tennessee Recap - Lady Vols Pour It On Early And Hold Off Rebels
The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off yet another tough conference win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon. Here's the recap of what was an exciting fourth quarter contest in Knoxville.
The Tennessee Lady Vols improved to (19-6) on Sunday afternoon thanks to an 80-71 win over the now (17-8) Ole Miss Rebels.
The win wasn't secured and in hand until well into the fourth quarter, but it was an opening onsluaght of points from the Lady Vols and stifling defense to open the first quarter that gave Tennessee a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter. A lead that the Lady Vols did not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.
Tennessee was lead by Jewel Spear who scored an efficient 28 points in just 28 minutes of playing time on Sunday. Spear shot 9 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-pt range to improve to nearly 45% from the floor on the year. Three more Vols joined Spear in double-digits, including a double-double from Samara Spencer.
The Vols will take on Alabama on Thursday at home to look to gain their 20th win of the season.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports