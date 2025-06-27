Jahmai Mashack Gets Drafted In The NBA Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers have their second player's name called in the NBA Draft
In this story:
Jahmai Mashack is off the board, as he was selected with the final pick in the NBA Draft. Mashack was selected by the Houston Rockets who will be sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies, as the guard will be staying inside the great state of Tennessee.
The guard was selected as the second player in the draft for the Vols, following behind Chaz Lanier who went 37th to the Pistons. Mashack will be a huge defensive get for the Grizzlies with plenty of time to get his spot in the NBA and on the NBA roster. Mashack will be a huge player to watch in the G-League, which will kick-start next month.
