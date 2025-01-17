Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball Defeats Mississippi State
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team came out successful yet again as they won their midweek matchup against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Vols defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 86-73 on Thursday night.
Big thanks were to be given to Talaysia Cooper who finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. She has been the star of this Tennessee team nearly all season long.
Samara Spencer also had a big game for the Lady Vols as she finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Spencer has been a big help for the Lady Vols this season.
Tennessee will be back on the road again come Sunday when they take on the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee will enter this game as a favorite however anything is possible in the game of basketball.
