Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Kim Caldwell Comments on Miraculous Return After Giving Birth

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
/ Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell coached against the No. 1 ranked South Carollina Gamecocks just one week after giving birth and being under the weather with the flu.

Tennessee women's basketball is accustomed to miraculous performances on the court, and even on the sideline considering the historic career of legendary coach Pat Summit. When Summit hears of the legendary efforts from now women's head coach Kim Caldwell, she will be proud.

Caldwell gave birth to her first-born child a week ago, and despite not only having given birth recently but haven been diagnosed with the Flu as well, when the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks came to town on Monday night, Caldwell was still on the sideline coaching.

Caldwell earned the admiration of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley who noted that "Women have the strength of ten men, no doubt," when asked about Caldwell's efforts.

Caldwell had time to reflect on her decision to coach the game and how they managed to complete the task:

“It’s hard for me to yell so I can move around okay. So, just having the players repeat things, having my staff repeat things, having them being able to just go up and call some plays when I needed to sit, it’s big when you have people around you who you can trust.”

Caldwell was asked if she hit a wall during the game and she joked and insinuated it's likely on the way, “adrenaline was going. … I’ll find out pretty quickly once when I get in my car.”

