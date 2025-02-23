Tennessee Women's Basketball Defeats Florida Gators
Tennessee defeated Florida following a late game effort from the Gators who ultimately fell short. The final score was 86-78
The Tennessee Lady Vols picked up another win in the month of February as they defeated the Florida Gators on Sunday.
Tennessee had a lot of help from Talaysia Cooper who finished the contest with 18 points leading the team in that category. Samara Spencer had a double-double with points and rebounds which a shock as she typically shows tons of success in the assists category.
Florida gave the Vols a run late in the game thanks to Kyle who finished the game leading the Gators in points and rebounds. She finished with a 19 points and 10 rebounds double-double.
Tennessee will be back in action when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. This game will take place Thursday as No. 15 and No. 14 battle.
