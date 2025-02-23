Volunteer Country

Tennessee Women's Basketball Defeats Florida Gators

Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) dribbles the ball during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) dribbles the ball during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Tennessee defeated Florida following a late game effort from the Gators who ultimately fell short. The final score was 86-78

The Tennessee Lady Vols picked up another win in the month of February as they defeated the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Tennessee had a lot of help from Talaysia Cooper who finished the contest with 18 points leading the team in that category. Samara Spencer had a double-double with points and rebounds which a shock as she typically shows tons of success in the assists category.

Florida gave the Vols a run late in the game thanks to Kyle who finished the game leading the Gators in points and rebounds. She finished with a 19 points and 10 rebounds double-double.

Tennessee will be back in action when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. This game will take place Thursday as No. 15 and No. 14 battle.

