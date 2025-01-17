Tennessee Women's Basketball Have Important Stretch of Conference Games

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team has an important stretch of conference games coming up.

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell and Tennessee Lady Vols assistant coach Jenna Burdette during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Both basketball programs for the Tennessee Volunteers have been flashing this season. The men's team is a top 10 program in the nation right now and the women sit at No. 15 in the country for their league. As for the women, they have an important stretch of conference games coming up on their schedule that will determine how people view them moving forward.

So far, the Lady Volunteers are 3-2 in conference play after their win over Mississippi State on Thursday night. On Sunday, they will go on the road to Vanderbilt and then it's matchups against No. 7 Texas on the road and No. 2 South Carolina at home.

Both of the Volunteers' conference losses this season have come to ranked opponents against Oklahoma and LSU. If the Lady Volunteers want to continue their impressive season, the two games against Texas and South Carolina will play a major role in that.

Similar to the men's basketball league in the SEC, the conference is deep with very talented women's programs. There are seven teams ranked inside of the top 25 right now. That also means every conference win a team can pick up is a major plus to the season total. Ranked matchups hold even more importance in a season like this.

