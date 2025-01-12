Volunteer Country

Tennessee Women's Basketball Head Coach Kim Caldwell Days Away From Giving Birth

Kim Caldwell is now set to give birth any day now with her due date a little over a week away.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell during flinches during a play during a NCAA college basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell during flinches during a play during a NCAA college basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kim Caldwell is now set to give birth any day now with her due date a little over a week away.

Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kim Caldwell is expecting big changes in her life within the next few days.

Caldwell is currently pregnant and expected to give birth in days to come as her due date is January 20th. She has yet to give birth at this time.

She has remained with the team so far despite her due date being so close. This includes her being with the team in Arkansas on the road on January 12th, just eight days away from her due date.

It remains how long she will be away from the team following the birth of her baby.

Tennessee fans have shown extended love and support for Caldwell and her family.

The Lady Vols have two games remaining before her due date however there is no guarantee that she will make it all the way through.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball