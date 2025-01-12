Tennessee Women's Basketball Head Coach Kim Caldwell Days Away From Giving Birth
Kim Caldwell is now set to give birth any day now with her due date a little over a week away.
Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kim Caldwell is expecting big changes in her life within the next few days.
Caldwell is currently pregnant and expected to give birth in days to come as her due date is January 20th. She has yet to give birth at this time.
She has remained with the team so far despite her due date being so close. This includes her being with the team in Arkansas on the road on January 12th, just eight days away from her due date.
It remains how long she will be away from the team following the birth of her baby.
Tennessee fans have shown extended love and support for Caldwell and her family.
The Lady Vols have two games remaining before her due date however there is no guarantee that she will make it all the way through.
