Texas A&M Fan Ejected From College World Series Game After Approaching Florida Dugout
If you start an opening round men's College World Series game at 10:15 p.m. CT—as the NCAA opted to Saturday night after a weather delay—you are putting a tremendous amount of faith in the sanity of the two teams' fans.
If you start an opening round men's College World Series game at 10:15 p.m. CT between Florida and Texas A&M—well, let's just say the NCAA's faith was not rewarded.
In the bottom of the second inning during the clash between the Gators and the Aggies Saturday, a Texas A&M fan approached the Florida dugout and started jawing pointedly at the Gators. Security quickly intervened, and the fan was removed from the stands to jeers from both fanbases.
As the announcers noted, the incident may have rattled Florida—which abruptly declined to challenge a close play with the bases loaded.
After the craziness of the second inning, the Aggies—minus one fan—took a 2–0 advantage into the third inning.