Former Texas Tech star Josh Jung breaks New York Yankees hearts with walk off homerun
Texas Tech baseball fans were filled with pride as Red Raider legend Josh Jung hit a clutch walk-off three-run home run for the Texas Rangers, securing an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees in extra innings on Monday night. The ninth inning showcased some exciting moments, especially after Joc Pederson hit a pinch-hit home run to tie the game. Jung's performance highlighted his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, a skill he developed during his time at Texas Tech.
Jung, a native of San Antonio, was a key player for the Red Raiders from 2017 to 2019. During his three seasons, he started all 191 games and achieved a batting average of .343, hitting 33 home runs, driving in 181 runs (RBIs), and accumulating 260 base hits—ranking him fourth all-time at Texas Tech. His accolades include being named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and winning the 2019 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award. Jung's leadership was instrumental in helping Texas Tech secure two Big 12 championships and reach two College World Series.
Josh Jung was drafted No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft, marking the second-highest selection in his school's history. He signed a contract worth $4.4 million. Despite facing multiple injuries, Jung has emerged as a crucial player for the Rangers. In 2023, he was selected for the All-Star Game as a rookie, becoming the first Rangers rookie to start at third base since 1949.
On Monday, Josh Jung delivered a remarkable performance by hitting his second career walk-off home run, leading the Texas Rangers to an 8-5 victory over the Yankees and boosting their hopes for a wild card playoff spot. For the Red Raider Nation, this was a testament to Jung's relentless determination, which was forged at Lubbock's Dan Law Field is now shining brightly in the big leagues.
