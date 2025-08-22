Texas Tech releases its seven-game non-conference home schedule
The Texas Tech Raiders men's basketball team announced the dates and opponents for its seven-game home non-conference schedule, including rematches against Northern Colorado and Wyoming.
The Red Raiders finished last season fifth in the Big 12 in average home attendance per game with 13,041 people, up over the 2023-24 season. With some intriguing matchups at the United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech could push for a similar figure in 2025-26.
The scarlet and black open things up at home on Nov. 4, facing off against Lindenwood, which joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2022. This is the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
Three days later, Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston State, an in-state school that has met nine times and twice since 2020. The Red Raiders lead the series 7-2 with a 7-1 home record.
After a trip to Illinois on Nov. 11, Texas Tech will welcome the Milwaukee Panthers, another first-time matchup. This game will come in between an important non-conference stretch, coming after a bout with the Fighting Illini and ahead of a trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Championship.
On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Red Raiders will play against the New Orleans Privateers for the first time since a two-year home-and-home run in the late 1980s. Texas Tech went 1-1, with each team defending its home court.
Sandwiched around the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the Red Raiders host a pair of rematches with the Wyoming Cowboys (Nov. 30) and Northern Colorado Bears (Dec. 16).
Texas Tech beat Wyoming 96-49 off the back of a 24-point effort from JT Toppin and beat Northern Colorado 89-64. The Red Raiders are .500 (6-6) against the Cowboys but undefeated (5-0) against the Bears.
The final non-conference home game for Texas Tech will come right after Christmas when the program hosts the Winthrop Eagles on Dec. 28. Winthrop has seen the most success of any of these opponents with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2000. The Eagles were 23-11 in 2024 and have never faced the Red Raiders. Here is the full schedule:
Opponent
2024-25 Record
Date
Lindenwood
16-16 (10-10 OVC)
Nov. 4
Sam Houston State
13-19 (6-12 Conference USA)
Nov. 7
Milwaukee
21-11 (14-6 Horizon)
Nov. 14
New Orleans
4-27 (2-18 Southland)
Nov. 26
Wyoming
12-20 (5-15 Mountain West)
Nov. 30
Northern Colorado
25-10 (15-3 Big Sky)
Dec. 16
Winthrop
23-11 (11-5 Big South)
Dec. 28
The Red Raiders went 8-0 in home non-conference games in 2024-25, and they could be in a good position to go undefeated again in 2025-26.
