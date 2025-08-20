3 Red Raiders named to award watch list for Texas' top college football talent
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honors the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity."
It is awarded to the top collegiate offensive player from the state of Texas, given to a standout talent who fits one or more of the following qualifications: born in Texas, played high school football in Texas, and/or played college football in Texas.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are yet to earn the award in the 12 years it has been distributed, excluding Baker Mayfield who played college football for Texas Tech before earning the award with Oklahoma in 2017.
Heading into the 2025 season, three players were named to the award's watch list: quarterback Behren Morton and wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin.
Morton was born in Eastland, Texas, where he attended Eastland High School, a 3A program. He was a four-star recruit with offers from schools across the Lone Star State but chose Lubbock. The two-time District 5-3A MVP continued his success at the college level, starting 24 games (15-9 record) in four seasons and throwing for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns in 12 games with an 8-4 record.
Douglas started his college career with the Florida Gators, but he returned to his home state of Texas after spending two seasons in Gainesville, Fla. The Houston native attended Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, and was the District 10-5A Co-Offensive MVP as a senior.
In his first season at Texas Tech, he hauled in 60 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns. He heads into his senior year, and with Josh Kelly headed to the NFL, he could have a potentially expanded role as the Red Raiders' top returning player in PFF receiving grade.
The only player with more receiving snaps lined up on the outside was Eakin, who led the team in contested targets and finished second in total targets. He had 652 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 on 49 receptions as a redshirt sophomore.
Even with added competition at wide receiver in transfers Reggie Virgil and Roy Alexander, Eakin is expected to have a strong role in Texas Tech's offense as a slot receiver in 2025. The former three-star athlete began his football career at quarterback before switching to wide receiver. He won a 4A state title at Stephenville High School and had over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior.
In 12 seasons, the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award fit all three criteria six times and at least two 10 times. However, the two times a player matched just one criterion came in the last three seasons (Max Duggan in 2022 and Ashton Jeanty in 2024).
Morton, Douglas, and Eakin fit all three criteria, making them perfect candidates to win the award. However, no wide receiver has ever earned the distinction; instead, it has been awarded to eight quarterbacks and four running backs.
Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -