As Texas Tech faces NIL scrutiny, WR Reggie Virgil uses it to give back

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil goes through a drill during spring practice,
Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil goes through a drill during spring practice,
Texas Tech has been under a lot of heat as they flex their name, image, and likeness (NIL) muscles on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Their newfound NIL war chest and blueprint for execution have worked flawlessly, as the Red Raiders landed a top-ranked transfer portal class and upped the ante on the recruiting side of the house. Head coach Joey McGuire has secured a commitment from a top 10 player in offensive tackle Felix Ojo and is a legitimate threat to secure even five-star level talent.

Naturally, rivals of the Tech program, who themselves spend millions (looking at you, Texas), have started complaining that they should have a higher salary cap or saying it is not fair that Tech is "buying their roster." The irony in all of this complaining is not even worth discussing, as it is so blatantly ironic and apparent that it warrants no discussion. One thing that does warrant discussion is how some of the Tech players are using that NIL money. Top wide receiver Reggie Virgil recently made headlines for supporting a local football program to the tune of a $5,000 check.

The generosity shown by Reggie shows the other side of NIL. Many players use some of their funds to start non-profits, give back to their communities, support Christmas Toy Drives, and a variety of other things that positively impact the less fortunate around them. Kudos to Reggie and tip of the cap to Coach Joey McGuire for building a culture that supports and encourages such acts of kindness from his players.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire with members of the student body Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

