Texas Tech in a battle with Texas for the top-rated quarterback in the 2027 class
The 39th-ranked overall prospect in the 2027 class also happens to be the top-rated quarterback in that class. Landing an elite quarterback is critical to building any recruiting class. Quarterback recruits often entice other elite-level recruits to join their team, having a significant impact on recruiting rankings and the ease of building top-10 classes. Kavian Bryant is that guy, as mentioned; he is 39th nationally and the top-rated quarterback for his class. He has more suitors than I even want to name in this article, and Texas Tech is right in the fray for his commitment.
According to Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Tech is in a battle with SMU, Texas, and Florida State for Bryant. Other significant programs, such as Michigan and Georgia, are also pushing to secure a commitment from Bryant. It is early in Bryant's recruitment, and no real frontrunner has emerged, but Bryant had this to say about Texas Tech.
"Tech has recruited me very well. I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well."- 2027 QB Kavian Bryant
Bryant has not set any sort of timetable for his commitment, and I feel like this one will drag out for a lot longer. Tech has to be happy to be in the conversation early, but they also know when the big boys of college football really start pushing it could become a challenge for them. They have demonstrated a willingness to put their money where their mouth is, and in the new era of recruiting, that could greatly benefit them.
