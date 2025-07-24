Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady joins Travis Hunter as Big 12 Athlete of the Year
Texas Tech women's softball has been nationally recognized for its aggressive approach to the transfer portal, landing numerous All-American-level players from other schools as it continues to build a dominant squad. Returning elite pitcher NiJaree Canady is another key piece to their next run at the Softball World Series. Canady's dominance on the mound was only overshadowed by her impressive name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. She made the news for landing multiple six- and seven-figure deals as she led her Lady Red Raiders to a second-place finish in this year's World Series.
Canady is once again in the news, this time for her athletic prowess. She was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year. On the male side the award went to Heisman Award winner Travis Hunter, formerly of the Colorado Buffaloes and currently playing for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Canady was almost unhittable this year as her tech team stormed their way through the College Softball Playoffs before ultimately succumbing to their rivals, the Texas Longhorns.
Along with her newest award here are some other accolades Canady racked up this
- Big 12 Pitcher of the Year
- Consensu 1st Team All-American
- Honda Sport Award winner for softball
- CSC Academic All-American Team Member of the Year
- WCWS All-Tournament Team
