Red Raider Review

Joey McGuire opens up about Quinten Joyner's injury and the effect on the RB rotation

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire commented on what's next after Quinten Joyner's injury

Jordan Epp

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending ACL tear during practice, which is expected to keep him out for the 2025 season. It was a devastating injury for the USC transfer who was looking for an expanded opportunity to potentially be Texas Tech's lead back.

Head coach Joey McGuire opened up on the most recent episode of "What's Next! with Joey McGuire" about what the injury means to the team, to him, and the ripple effects that extend beyond the running back room.

"I hate it so much for him [Joyner] just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer, and camp," McGuire said. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we've asked him to do a lot of stuff that he's not done before."

McGuire said that they expect their running backs to make "Sunday" plays, including in pass protection, something Joyner had taken to over the offseason. However, he feels fortunate to have a deep room that can sustain even after Joyner's injury.

"We're lucky that we have the room that we have," McGuire said. "… With Q [Joyner] going down, we're really going to dig into special teams. … You're losing a three-headed monster, and you're fortunate with your depth."

Through the injury and the rehab, McGuire hopes to continue seeing Joyner, who he called quiet but always with a smile, in good spirits. With Joyner out of the rotation, J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey will have to prepare to take on bigger roles. Both were expected to be heavy special teams contributors, which could change with a heavier offensive load being redirected in their direction.

Still, McGuire expressed optimism in his running back room. The head coach said there were very few positions that were set to enter the season with the infamous "OR" on the depth chart, noting that the backfield would likely have had three names tied together. Now Williams and Dickey, who had a combined 82 carries for 461 yards in 2024, will enter the season atop the depth chart.

"Whenever you're talking about the three guys we do have, then we're going to be able to use them in a lot of different places," McGuire said. "Now you kind of revamp that. … I think we're pretty solidified who's going to go out there and start Game 1."

There's still a chance the Red Raiders make another move for depth, potentially switching someone's position to have a fourth running back behind Williams, Dickey, and redshirt freshman Adam Hill, but for now, McGuire seems confident in his backfield to go out and compete even after the unfortunate injury.

MORE: CBS Sports' Brad Crawford predicts Big 12 title and CFP No. 8 seed for Texas Tech

McGuire
Head coach Joey McGuire offers words of encouragement before the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Texas Tech News

Joel Klatt predicts Michigan Wolverines to make the CFP, leaves Texas Tech out

Three reasons why Texas Tech can overtake Arizona State to win the Big 12 title

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton included on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez named to 2025 Lombardi Award watch list

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Published
Jordan Epp
JORDAN EPP

Jordan Epp is a journalist who graduated from Texas A&M in 2022 and is passionate about telling stories, sharing news, and finding ways to entertain people through the medium of sports. He has formerly worked as a writer and editor at The Battalion and The Eagle, covering football in College Station, Texas, and served as the managing editor for PFSN.

Home/Football