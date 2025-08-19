Joey McGuire opens up about Quinten Joyner's injury and the effect on the RB rotation
Texas Tech running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending ACL tear during practice, which is expected to keep him out for the 2025 season. It was a devastating injury for the USC transfer who was looking for an expanded opportunity to potentially be Texas Tech's lead back.
Head coach Joey McGuire opened up on the most recent episode of "What's Next! with Joey McGuire" about what the injury means to the team, to him, and the ripple effects that extend beyond the running back room.
"I hate it so much for him [Joyner] just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer, and camp," McGuire said. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we've asked him to do a lot of stuff that he's not done before."
McGuire said that they expect their running backs to make "Sunday" plays, including in pass protection, something Joyner had taken to over the offseason. However, he feels fortunate to have a deep room that can sustain even after Joyner's injury.
"We're lucky that we have the room that we have," McGuire said. "… With Q [Joyner] going down, we're really going to dig into special teams. … You're losing a three-headed monster, and you're fortunate with your depth."
Through the injury and the rehab, McGuire hopes to continue seeing Joyner, who he called quiet but always with a smile, in good spirits. With Joyner out of the rotation, J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey will have to prepare to take on bigger roles. Both were expected to be heavy special teams contributors, which could change with a heavier offensive load being redirected in their direction.
Still, McGuire expressed optimism in his running back room. The head coach said there were very few positions that were set to enter the season with the infamous "OR" on the depth chart, noting that the backfield would likely have had three names tied together. Now Williams and Dickey, who had a combined 82 carries for 461 yards in 2024, will enter the season atop the depth chart.
"Whenever you're talking about the three guys we do have, then we're going to be able to use them in a lot of different places," McGuire said. "Now you kind of revamp that. … I think we're pretty solidified who's going to go out there and start Game 1."
There's still a chance the Red Raiders make another move for depth, potentially switching someone's position to have a fourth running back behind Williams, Dickey, and redshirt freshman Adam Hill, but for now, McGuire seems confident in his backfield to go out and compete even after the unfortunate injury.
